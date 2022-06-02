Ask the Expert
Deputies arrest man suspected of selling fentanyl-laced pills out of home

Hunter Melancon
Hunter Melancon(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a man believed to have been selling fentanyl-laced pills out of a home was arrested.

LPSO said Hunter Melancon, 20, of Maurepas, has been booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of firearm with drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

Sheriff Jason Ard said his narcotics agents learned that people suspected Melancon of selling illegal drugs from a home near the end of Lewis Road in Maurepas and during the investigation, deputies reportedly saw him selling drugs in a convenience store parking lot.

“LPSO Narcotics agents observed the pills to be off in shape and color,” said Ard. “We conducted a field test on the suspected pills. Those tests came back positive for fentanyl. I don’t need to tell you that fentanyl can be deadly - even in small doses. In 2022, in the unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish, we have had 48 overdose deaths. We believe the number is spiking due to fentanyl. These guys are mixing it with other drugs to make it more potent. You can’t see it, smell it or taste it. You have to test for it.”

Investigators said they seized 30 pills marked as Oxycodone that are believed to be laced with fentanyl, a gun inside a vehicle, and drug paraphernalia.

While law enforcement officers work hard to get drugs off the streets, many of the narcotics they’re finding are mixed with fentanyl.

