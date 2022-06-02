CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD needs help in locating man wanted on felony theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department needs help in locating a man wanted on alleged felony theft, monetary instrument abuse, and forgery.

According to BRPD, Hunter English, 31, is wanted on two counts of felony theft, two counts of monetary instrument abuse, and forgery. English is a white male, 5-foot-8, and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website.

