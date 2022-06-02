Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD needs help in locating man wanted on felony theft

Hunter English
Hunter English(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department needs help in locating a man wanted on alleged felony theft, monetary instrument abuse, and forgery.

According to BRPD, Hunter English, 31, is wanted on two counts of felony theft, two counts of monetary instrument abuse, and forgery. English is a white male, 5-foot-8, and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Hunter Melancon
Deputies arrest man suspected of selling fentanyl-laced pills out of home
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2022 Legislative Session
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session