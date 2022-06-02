BR girl creates documentary speaking out about domestic violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ashante’ Guinn grew up seeing things no child should ever see.

Her mom Chantee Harris was caught in an abusive relationship at the hands of her boyfriend back in 2015.

“None of my classmates really knew what was going on with me because I always keep it hidden,” said Guinn.

According to Guinn the man physically and emotionally abused her and her mother.

Two years later the abuse ended when the man was shot and killed by someone outside a Laundromat on Greenwell Springs Road.

A few months ago Ashante’ came to her mom with the idea for a documentary contest at school.

Ashante’ a student at Istrouma Middle Magnet wanted to tell the world their story to inspire others to speak out against domestic violence.

She and her mother hope the documentary will push people to say something before it’s too late.

Domestic violence resources:

Butterfly Society (225) 347-7725

Iris Domestic Violence Shelter (225) 389 -3001

Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence 1 (888) 411-1333

Family Safe Haven (225) 239-7880

Family Services of Greater Baton Rouge (225) 924-0123

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.