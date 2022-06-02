Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BR girl creates documentary speaking out about domestic violence

Domestic violence resources
Domestic violence resources(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ashante’ Guinn grew up seeing things no child should ever see.

Her mom Chantee Harris was caught in an abusive relationship at the hands of her boyfriend back in 2015.

“None of my classmates really knew what was going on with me because I always keep it hidden,” said Guinn.

According to Guinn the man physically and emotionally abused her and her mother.

Two years later the abuse ended when the man was shot and killed by someone outside a Laundromat on Greenwell Springs Road.

A few months ago Ashante’ came to her mom with the idea for a documentary contest at school.

Ashante’ a student at Istrouma Middle Magnet wanted to tell the world their story to inspire others to speak out against domestic violence.

She and her mother hope the documentary will push people to say something before it’s too late.

Domestic violence resources:

Butterfly Society (225) 347-7725

Iris Domestic Violence Shelter (225) 389 -3001

Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence 1 (888) 411-1333

Family Safe Haven (225) 239-7880

Family Services of Greater Baton Rouge (225) 924-0123

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Gerald Smith
Man arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old woman
The Fifth Season
THE FIFTH SEASON: Are you ready for hurricane season?
Wednesday, June 1, marks the first day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Are you prepared?
The Fifth Season 2022