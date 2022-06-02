Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge skate shop snags top prize in skate & film competition

Participants from Rukus skate shop take group photo at Red Bull Terminal Takeover on April 15, 2022.
Participants from Rukus skate shop take group photo at Red Bull Terminal Takeover on April 15, 2022. // Justen Williams / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204170142 // Usage for editorial use only //
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of skaters from Baton Rouge and Lafayette are making quite the “rukus” after snagging the top spot in Red Bull’s annual film and skate competition.

In April 2022, crews from all over the country rolled into the now-abandoned Louis Armstrong International Airport terminal in New Orleans for the Red Bull Terminal Takeover.

Baton Rouge performs an ollie in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 16, 2022.
Baton Rouge performs an ollie in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 16, 2022. // Zorah Olivia / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204170079 // Usage for editorial use only //

After spending days in the forgotten airport, grinding old baggage claims and descending escalators on four wheels, the teams had to go home to edit the footage they captured into a two-minute clip.

Every team’s video was posted for a nationwide vote and Team Rukus came out as the frontrunner.

Baton Rouge performs a backside heelflip in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 16, 2022.
Baton Rouge performs a backside heelflip in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 16, 2022. // Zorah Olivia / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204170078 // Usage for editorial use only // (060222_team-rukus_wafb)

The crew claimed a $5,000 grand prize, which will be used to help the team’s local skate scene.

Baton Rouge performs a smith grind in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 16, 2022.
Baton Rouge performs a smith grind in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 16, 2022. // Zorah Olivia / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204170074 // Usage for editorial use only //

Rukus Skateshop is locally own and operated and is located at 5601 Jones Creek Road, Suite G in Baton Rouge.

