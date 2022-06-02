Baton Rouge skate shop snags top prize in skate & film competition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of skaters from Baton Rouge and Lafayette are making quite the “rukus” after snagging the top spot in Red Bull’s annual film and skate competition.

In April 2022, crews from all over the country rolled into the now-abandoned Louis Armstrong International Airport terminal in New Orleans for the Red Bull Terminal Takeover.

After spending days in the forgotten airport, grinding old baggage claims and descending escalators on four wheels, the teams had to go home to edit the footage they captured into a two-minute clip.

Every team’s video was posted for a nationwide vote and Team Rukus came out as the frontrunner.

The crew claimed a $5,000 grand prize, which will be used to help the team’s local skate scene.

Rukus Skateshop is locally own and operated and is located at 5601 Jones Creek Road, Suite G in Baton Rouge.

