3 seriously hurt when hot-air balloon crashes into train

The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.
The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By WTMJ staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WTMJ) - Three people were seriously injured when a hot-air balloon crashed into a moving train on Wednesday.

According to police, witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash.

A witness said the balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train.

He said several people on the ground rushed over to help them.

The three people inside were hospitalized with injuries officials said are life-threatening.

City, state and federal officials are investigating what caused the crash.

Richard Lapidus recalls what he saw when the hot-air balloon crashed in Wisconsin on Wednesday. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

