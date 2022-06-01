Unrestrained driver dies in two-vehicle crash on I-12

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning, May 31 around 8 a.m. on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish.

Officials identified the crash’s victim as Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne.

According to LSP, Wells was driving a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder west on I-12, and for reasons still being investigated, she struck the rear of a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was driving ahead of her. The impact caused the Nissan to overturn, and Wells, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Wells was transported to an area hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, said state police.

The driver of the Peterbilt tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries, added state police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.