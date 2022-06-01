Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Unrestrained driver dies in two-vehicle crash on I-12

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning, May 31 around 8 a.m. on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish.

Officials identified the crash’s victim as Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne.

According to LSP, Wells was driving a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder west on I-12, and for reasons still being investigated, she struck the rear of a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was driving ahead of her. The impact caused the Nissan to overturn, and Wells, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Wells was transported to an area hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, said state police.

The driver of the Peterbilt tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries, added state police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

3 shot on Xavier's campus following Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Rep. Debbie Villio supported a bill to prohibit some from juvenile offenders from possessing...
Gun bill to prohibit juvenile offenders possessing until age 24 passes in LA House
Ronderek Brooks
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man previously convicted three times faces new domestic violence charges
The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in...
Plaquemines Parish deputy in critical but stable condition after being intentionally struck by ATV, deputies say