Suspect re-booked with additional charges related to Magazine St. bar shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspect of a shooting on Magazine Street that occurred on April 29 at Balcony Bar on Magazine Street will be re-booked with additional charges, the NOPD says.

Ronnie Davis, 27, is now facing six counts of attempted murder as the investigation into that mass shooting is ongoing.

Detectives say that they developed and positively identified Davis as one of the perpetrators of the incident. In the investigation, detectives located a suspect vehicle and conducted a search. Two firearms were discovered and Davis was arrested on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111..

