Staying hot, a few storms possible through the end of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fairly typical early summer pattern will continue over the next few days. Warm and humid mornings will give way to hot afternoons, with a few storms bubbling up on any given day.

For today, rain chances will run 30%-40%, with highs again topping out in the low 90s.

Heat index values could also again climb to near 100° in some neighborhoods.

Little change is expected for Thursday and Friday as highs top out in the low 90s and a few storms continue to develop, primarily during the late morning and afternoon hours. Rain chances will run 30%-40% on both days. The threat for severe weather is minimal, but as is typical in the summer months, an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out, and locally heavy rain could also occur in any slow-moving storms.

A weakening cold front reaching the area on Friday should be enough to at least deliver some drier air for the weekend. It looks as though most stay dry on both Saturday and Sunday, but drier also typically means hotter this time of year, and mid 90s can’t be ruled out.

Hot and mainly dry weather looks to continue into the early part of next week, with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few showers and t-storms could return by the second half of the week.

Today marks the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season and right on cue, we’re monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the southern Gulf of Mexico, at least partially tied to the remnants of what was once Hurricane Agatha in the Pacific. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) lists development chances at 70% as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook. Whatever becomes of the system looks as though it will track toward south Florida. NHC is also monitoring an area just northeast of the Bahamas. This one is only given a 10% chance of development and is expected to move east-northeast and away from the United States.

WAFB's annual hurricane special, the 5th Season, airs on WAFB at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.

