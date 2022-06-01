Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards, staff to attend next meeting

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten by State Police troopers.(MGN / Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The special committee tasked with investigating the death of Ronald Greene has requested Governor John Bel Edwards, along with members of his executive staff, appear before the panel during its next meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 16.

The bi-partisan committee, made up of Louisiana lawmakers, released a statement Wednesday, June 1:

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards issued a response to the group saying, “We’ve not received any such request, but will of course review it.”

RELATED LINKS
Former LSP supt. agrees through lawyer to turn over journals related to Ronald Greene’s death
New special committee has its 1st meeting about Ronald Greene’s death
Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death hears testimony from former LSP officials
Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death votes to hold former LSP leader in contempt

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Jury reaches verdicts in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
Ronnie Davis, 27, is now facing six counts of attempted murder as the investigation into that...
Jailed man re-booked with charges related to Balcony Bar mass shooting
Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.
US gas prices jump to record highs
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
Southern Foundation to kick off annual 90-day Million Dollar March to raise funds for campuses