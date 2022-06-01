Southern Foundation to kick off annual 90-day Million Dollar March to raise funds for campuses

The following information is from the Southern University System.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System Foundation will kick off its annual Million Dollar March on Wednesday, June 1 at 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on the Southern University and A&M College-Baton Rouge Facebook page. The 90-day campaign continues to be a steady boost to Foundation funds that aid Southern University System campuses — Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. In 2021, private philanthropic gifts to the Foundation provided more than $14.5 million in student scholarships, faculty research and program grants, campus operational support, and capital campus improvements.

The alumni challenge speaker is Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Southern University Law Center alumna and CEO of Feeding America. Joining her in conversation will be WAFB reporter and anchor, Scottie Hunter. Southern System administrators and other stakeholders are also expected to participate.

To designate a gift to any of Southern’s campuses, programs or other initiatives during the Million Dollar March, go to foundation.sus.edu/million-dollar-march.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.