Parents arrested in connection to the death of 8-week-old son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide detective with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called out to 17000 Oschner Medical Drive, Oschner Hospital in response to an 8-week-old male who was unresponsive and in critical condition.

Officials state that the father was outside on the patio with the victim and their two-year-old son playing, after feeding the victim they returned inside the home and placed him in a portable bouncing baby rocker. The father then briefly went outside and when he returned he noticed the victim was gasping for air and then becoming unresponsive. According to the father he performed CPR until EMS could arrive.

The father told detectives that approximately three-four weeks prior the victim fell out of the portable bouncer rocker, but was not brought to the hospital for treatment or possible injuries.

The medical staff stated that the victim sustained a skull fracture, internal bleeding, fixed pupils, intracranial hemorrhaging, rib fractures, and visible bruising on the infant’s lower back. The medical staff also stated that the ribs were in the healing stages, and the injuries were likely sustained approximately 14-28 days prior.

According to the medical staff CPR to the infant would not have fractured the baby’s ribs or bruise the lower back. On Friday, May 27 around 2:40 p.m. the infant had succumbed to his injuries, additionally the medical staff stated that the infant’s injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma.

