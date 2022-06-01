LSU’s Michaela Rose named SEC Freshman Runner of the Year, 18 Tigers earn All-SEC honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference announced its annual awards for the 2022 Outdoor Track & Field season on Wednesday, June 1, and LSU’s Michaela Rose was named the 2022 SEC Freshman Runner of the Year. While 18 other Tigers for both men and women earned All-SEC honors.

Michaela Rose is the SEC Women's Freshman Runner of the Year outdoors!



The 18 Tigers named to All-SEC teams were tied for the third most with Alabama, Arkansas led the way with 21 athletes, and Florida had 20.

One of the best performances for Rose this season came in the SEC Championship where she finished as the runner-up in the 800 meters. She ran a personal best of 2:02.49 which is the fastest in the country this season for a freshman. It also is the seventh fastest in school history and the ninth-fastest in the country this season.

Rose will be part of LSU’s 4x400 meter relay team at the NCAA Outdoor Championships next week in Eugene, Oregon.

This past season she picked up wins as a member of LSU’s 4×800 meter relay at the Texas Relays with a time of 8:34.54, and she helped the 4×400 meter relay to victory at the Joe May Invitational with a winning time of 3:29.88.

The Suffolk, Virginia native becomes LSU’s fifth women’s winner of the SEC Freshman Runner of the Year award joining the likes of Sha’Carri Richardson, 2019, Ruby Stauber, 2017, Jasmin Stowers 2011, and Takeia Pinckney, 2010.

Sean Dixon-Bodie and Eric Edwards were named to First-Team All-SEC members, while Dorian Camel, Apalos Edwards, John Meyer, and Tzuriel Pedigo earned Second-Team All-SEC honors. Edwards was also named to the Men’s All-SEC Freshman team in the triple jump.

Alia Armstrong, Tionna Brown, Themla Davies, and Favour Ofili were named to the Women’s First-Team All-SEC. Nyagoa Bayak, Lisa Gunnarsson, Katy-Ann McDonald, Michael Rose, and Morgan Smalls were named to the Second-Team All-SEC.

Rose was also named a member of the Women’s Freshman All-SEC team along with Garriel White in the 400M hurdles.

