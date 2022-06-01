THE INVESTIGATORS: Man previously convicted three times faces new domestic violence charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ronderek Brooks, 37, is behind bars facing domestic abuse battery charges, but the 9News Investigators have learned this is not the first time he’s been accused of putting his hands on a woman.

Now the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office is working to make sure he stays behind bars.

“He has a long substantial history,” District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

Brooks was locked up on Memorial Day, accused of hitting a woman with an empty liquor bottle and fracturing her nose.

According to the police report, when she tried to get in her car and leave, he broke the window.

According to WAFB’s review of court records, he was convicted just three months ago for the third time on domestic violence charges.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked Moore if this is the kind of person his office goes after.

“Absolutely,” said Moore. “It’s those that are repeat offenders. So at the early stage, if there’s something that first happens and they exhibit some signs of domestic violence, you want to try to rectify the situation. You try to offer them some help and services. After you’ve offered help and services and it continues repeated behavior, there’s nothing you can do but prosecution and jail.”

According to court records, in 2021 Brooks was charged with simple battery and aggravated second-degree battery after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the back and threatened to kill her. In 2017, records show he punched a different woman he was involved with. She ended up with a golf-ball-sized knot on her forehead. In 2013, records reveal he was convicted and spent six months in prison after he threatened to beat his then-wife with an alcohol bottle. He allegedly told her he would kill her, himself, and her 2-year-old grandson before she could call police.

After this latest arrest, Moore says his office is pushing for a hearing to keep him behind bars.

”I don’t know all of the facts of the case because it’s fairly new, but we would at least ask for a hearing for a court to determine whether he’s a risk to the public and any particular victims that should he be released,” said Moore. “Are there any conditions that he could be released on or should he remain in jail until he’s tried.”

Brooks’ latest arrest comes as domestic violence has exploded in East Baton Rouge.

According to data from the district attorney’s office, the number of domestic violence-related deaths nearly doubled in 2021 with 36 people losing their lives. In 2020, that number was 19.

”It goes on in more households than we know,” said Moore. “It’s a substantial problem in Baton Rouge and in my opinion, besides the homicide issues that we deal with, gun violence and domestic violence are the cases that I see day in and day out.”

Moore says they are working to get a handle on those cases through the stop the loss program. Through it, anytime someone is arrested for domestic violence, they’re given a letter grade to determine whether they need help or should face jail time.

The DA says Brooks likely has the highest rating.

”He probably is a level ‘A’ offender meaning for us in our office, we have to do all that we can to secure a conviction because of his potential dangerousness the next time. Obviously, there’s been a next time several times,” Moore added.

When it comes to preventing the next time, the DA says their ranking system is making a difference.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked Moore how well he thinks the program is working out so far in terms of putting a dent in that problem.

“Well I tell you what, I see the team that works on domestic violence work and they review these cases every day and then weekly,” said Moore. “It seems to be working better than most other programs than I’ve ever seen.”

It’s unclear if Brooks will actually remain behind bars without bond.

