‘I have my guard up now’: Woman says man stole $4K while borrowing phone

A woman in Alabama said she was scammed when trying to help another person make a call. (Source: WALA)
By Lenise Ligon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An Alabama woman said she was a victim of a phone scam when she tried to help a man make a call to his father.

On Monday, Kasey Johnston was shopping at Target with her son when a man asked to use her phone. She said the man told her he needed to call his dad to help him find the phone he’d lost in the store.

WALA reports the man did make a call, but Johnston said he also took $4,000 from her bank account.

“He locked my phone and then said, ‘Hey, I accidentally locked your phone.’ So, when I entered my passcode, he watched me,” Johnston said. “He then went to my banking account app, and when Face ID didn’t work, he entered in the passcode and gained access to my accounts.”

Johnston said she felt targeted because she was trying to care for her son, and the man used that to his advantage.

“I have my guard up now. I don’t trust people anymore, and I’ve always tried to help,” Johnston said. “I got burned in a big way.”

The Better Business Bureau said Johnston’s story serves as an important warning, especially since many of these situations go unreported.

The agency shared that its best advice to avoid such a scam is to require a Face ID and pin to access the phone and banking applications.

Mobile police said they are investigating the situation, and representatives with Venmo also said they are checking the incident.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

