Hurricane season day 1: What you should prepare now

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane season starts June 1 and experts are predicting this is going to be an above-active season.

Many of you are still fixing your homes after last year’s hurricane hit south Louisiana.

Leaders at GOHSEP said they are hard at work preparing for what’s to come want you to know it’s important to Get a Game Plan ready.

One of the things you should do is to get your kit ready. This disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

  • Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)
  • Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
  • Flashlight
  • First aid kit
  • Extra batteries
  • Whistle (to signal for help)
  • Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
  • Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
  • Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
  • Manual can opener (for food)
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
  • Download the Recommended Supplies List (PDF)

You can learn more about how to make a plan for your family, kids, business, pets and more at getagameplan.org.

