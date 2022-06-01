Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has vetoed some bills from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

SB 381 Gov. Edwards has vetoed SB 381 because it does not adequately protect the public from predatory lending practices.

HB 216 Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 216 at the request of the bill’s author.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set

Latest News

9News Now: Wednesday, June 1
9News Now: Wednesday, June 1
Many of our favorite activities in south Louisiana involve being outside in the sun.
Dermatologist explains how to have a sun safe summer
Preparing you for the start of 2022 hurricane season
Preparing you for the start of 2022 hurricane season
EF-2 tornado destroys Minnesota town
EF-2 tornado destroys Minnesota town