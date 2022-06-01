Gonzales Police attempt to identify man accused of negotiating counterfeit checks

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is working to identify a man accused of trying to negotiate two counterfeit checks at a grocery store in Ascension Parish.

Police say the man appeared at Lamendola’s Supermarket located at 116 W. Ascension Street in Gonzales on Friday, May 6 and again on Monday, May 9 and negotiated two counterfeit checks for a total amount of $1,573.12.

Each check totaled to $786.53 each, authorities report.

The man reportedly also attempted to negotiate a second counterfeit check for an amount of $3,500.00 on Monday, May 9 but was declined.

Anyone with any information on the pictured individual’s identity or whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective James Poe at (225) 647-9572 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) for a cash reward.

