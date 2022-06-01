THE FIFTH SEASON: Are you ready for hurricane season?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday, June 1, marks the first day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Are you prepared?

The First Alert Storm Team is planning to explain this year’s tropical outlook and what you need to do to prepare your family for hurricane season.

Your weather team with the most experience, Jay Grymes, Dr. Steve Caparotta, Jeff Morrow, and Jared Silverman, will present a special report to help you prepare for hurricane season.

You can watch The Fifth Season on WAFB-TV beginning at 6:30 p.m., WAFB.com, Roku, Amazon, and Apple TV.

Watch the 2021 Fifth Season special below:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.