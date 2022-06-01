Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Covington man wanted for exposing genitals at Big Lots store, police say

Covington police say that they were able to identify Bryan Paul Guillerman, 28, through the...
Covington police say that they were able to identify Bryan Paul Guillerman, 28, through the help of community Facebook users after posting stills from surveillance footage on their page.(Covington PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington man is wanted for exposing his genitals to a cashier in a Big Lots store, police say.

Covington police say that they were able to identify Bryan Paul Guillerman, 28, through the help of community Facebook users after posting stills from surveillance footage on their page.

The department has a warrant out for Guillerman’s arrest and he could be facing a felony charge for obscenity.

Police say that Guillerman walked up to a cashier around 11 a.m. on Tues., May 17 with his genitals exposed while paying for a drink at a store located on Highway 190.

If you know the whereabouts of Guillerman, we urge you to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 1
Kicking off first day of hurricane season with potential for a little action in tropics?
Counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl being bought on social media
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards to attend next meeting
Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards to attend next...
Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards to attend next meeting