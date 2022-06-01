Ask the Expert
Ciara Briggs becomes first LSU player to win Gold Glove Award

LSU outfielder Ciara Briggs (88)
LSU outfielder Ciara Briggs (88)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU center fielder Ciara Briggs became the first Tiger to win the Gold Glove Award at the collegiate level. She is the second player to win the award in program history when A.J. Andrews won it in 2016 with the Akron Racers as a professional.

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., the creator of the Gold Glove Award celebrating defensive excellence in baseball since 1957, has now made Division I softball athletes eligible to win the award in its 65-year history beginning in 2022.

This past season, Briggs had a perfect fielding percentage with 82 putouts and seven assists in 89 chances. The seven assists tie the most by an outfielder in a single season with Camille Harris in 2005 and Jazz Jackson in 2008. She landed on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 plays robbing a home run earlier in the season.

At the plate, she hit .368 with 70 hits, and 32 RBI and led the team with 53 runs.

LSU and Florida State are the only two programs to win a gold glove in college softball and baseball as well as on the professional level.

