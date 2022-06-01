Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.(Source: National Park Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A bison has gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.

A park statement says the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it Monday. She got within 10 feet before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho.

Park officials say it’s the first reported bison goring this year.

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 1
Staying hot, a few storms possible through the end of the week
President Joe Biden has launched a month-long effort to increase focus on the struggling...
White House focuses on economy as prices keep rising
Those suing allege they were traumatized when the former police officer used his “signature...
New excessive force lawsuits filed against Derek Chauvin
Brittany Bronson ended up with a baby woodpecker stuck in her hair after it slammed into a...
Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair