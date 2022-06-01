Ask the Expert
2nd ATV driver involved in incident that injured deputy arrested, says Plaquemines sheriff

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The driver of a second ATV that authorities say was involved in striking a deputy has been arrested, the Plaquemines sheriff said.

Kody Blanchard, 18, of Marrero, was arrested Tuesday (May 31) night and is facing charges of reckless operation of an off-road vehicle, flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and no safety helmet, and other traffic violations.

Kody Blanchard, 18, of Marrero, was arrested Tuesday (May 31) night
Kody Blanchard, 18, of Marrero, was arrested Tuesday (May 31) night(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff)

Deputies also say they are no longer considering Timothy Auxilien a suspect based on new information.

Blanchard turned himself in Tuesday night and deputies say he confessed to his involvement in the ATV incident that injured a deputy.

He is currently confined at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Deputies say this remains an active investigation.

