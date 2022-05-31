Teenager shot overnight on Desoto Drive, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was shot on Desoto Drive overnight according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to officials, the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We will provide more information once it is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.