Teenager shot overnight on Desoto Drive, police say
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was shot on Desoto Drive overnight according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
According to officials, the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Details are limited at this time. We will provide more information once it is provided.
