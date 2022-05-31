Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Teenager shot overnight on Desoto Drive, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was shot on Desoto Drive overnight according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to officials, the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We will provide more information once it is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

COVID aftermath destroys the heart!
COVID aftermath destroys the heart!
Heat index forecast for Tuesday, May 31.
Rain chances a little higher next couple of days
Bridging the gap, helping students get back on track with the ACT/SAT
Bridging the gap, helping students get back on track with the ACT/SAT
Bridging the gap, helping students get back on track with the ACT/SAT