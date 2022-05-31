Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

St. George boundaries ‘not racially discriminatory,’ judge rules

Map of the proposed City of St. George
Map of the proposed City of St. George
By Robb Hays
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While a judge ruled organizers of the proposed City of St. George can not break away from Baton Rouge and form their own city, he did hand them one significant victory.

Judge Martin Coady said he found no evidence that the boundary lines for St. George were drawn in a discriminatory manner.

In blocking the incorporation, he ruled St. George would be unable to operate with a balanced budget and its creation would cost the taxpayers of Baton Rouge $48 million a year.

St. George opponents said it was clear that the proposed area of incorporation was intentionally drawn to systematically exclude minorities from inclusion in the proposed city.

”Plaintiffs argued that the Incorporators intentionally eliminated a portion of the population of minority voters in a blighted community,” Coady wrote in his published ruling. “Plaintiffs failed to offer compelling evidence in support of their claim that the boundaries of St. George were purposefully drawn in a racially discriminatory fashion.”

When organizers first proposed the new city in 2013, it included 71,436 registered voters. However, in 2018, their incorporation petition contained an area of 51,984, or 20% fewer registered voters. A significant portion of the reduction came from low-income households and a racial mix of African American and Hispanic communities, Coady said.

Coady said organizers conceded they reduced the area they wished to incorporate in order to be able to obtain the signatures of 25 percent of registered voters within the required 270 days.

At the time of the 2013 petition, there was no time limit. However, a law passed in 2016 established a 270-day time period. 

“They excluded the area in which precincts had a low signature count in support of the 2013 petition because of time constraints in gathering signatures. The redrawn map also excluded more affluent areas,” the judge added in his ruling.

Coady said the perception of racism may exist but he added that organizers have “provided a racially neutral reason why certain areas were excluded and not purposely drawn in a racially discriminatory fashion.”

St. George organizers said Tuesday they are disappointed in the judge’s ruling that blocks their incorporation and added that they plan to appeal.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in...
Plaquemines Parish deputy in critical but stable condition after being intentionally struck by ATV, deputies say
If the governor decides to sign HB713 into law, Louisiana would become the 42nd state to...
Stormwater management could soon become a utility fee
If the governor decides to sign HB713 into law, Louisiana would become the 42nd state to...
Stormwater management could soon become a utility fee
City of St. George signs line roadway.
Judge denies St. George incorporation