Salmon and Avocado Salad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Salmon is delicious with chilled salad greens and avocados. This fish is the perfect ingredient for a Louisiana summer salad. Top it with teriyaki dressing and serve with fresh-squeezed lemonade or iced tea.

Ingredients:

1 pound salmon steak, skin removed

1 large avocado, pitted, peeled, and sliced

⅓ cup teriyaki sauce

2 tbsps toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

4 tsps honey

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 tsps thyme leaves

2 tsps chopped tarragon

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup julienned yellow bell pepper

¼ cup julienned orange bell pepper

2 cups sliced cucumber

1½ cups grape tomatoes halved

½ cup thinly sliced green onions

4 cups arugula

1 cup cilantro leaves

2 tbsps toasted sesame seeds

Method:

Preheat the grill according to the manufacturer’s directions. In a large bowl, whisk together teriyaki sauce, sesame oil, Dijon mustard, honey, and minced garlic. Using a pastry brush, coat both sides of salmon with 2 tablespoons teriyaki mixture then season with thyme and tarragon.

Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Grill for 10 minutes, turning once halfway through the grilling process. Remove from grill, flake fish, and set aside. Place bell peppers in a grill pan then place the pan over a grill for 3–5 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove and set aside.

In a large bowl, gently toss bell peppers, avocado, cucumber slices, tomato halves, green onions, arugula, and cilantro. Divide the mixture evenly among 4 serving plates. Top each with an equal portion of flaked salmon. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and drizzle each salad evenly with the remaining teriyaki mixture.

