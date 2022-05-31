Judge denies St. George incorporation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge has denied efforts by organizers in the St. George area to split off from Baton Rouge and create their own city.

Retired District Court Judge Martin Coady ruled that the negatives of creating the city of St. George far outweigh the good.

Voters in 2019 approved St. George becoming its own city. However, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and her administration quickly filed suit to block the move. That fight resulted in a nearly two-week trial before Judge Coady earlier this month.

Broome released the following statement after the ruling:

We are pleased with today’s decision because the Judge found there was no clear plan to provide basic services for the citizens inside the proposed city. Our legal challenge was always part of the democratic process and we will continue the work to improve the services for all citizens in East Baton Rouge Parish.

In his ruling Tuesday, Coady said St. George would be unable to operate with a balanced budget and its creation would cost the taxpayers of Baton Rouge $48 million a year.

Coady said the staggering decline in revenue for Baton Rouge would have “a significant decrease in services to citizens of Baton Rouge, including the sheriff and the operation of the city government.” St. George organizers said operating their own school district was a primary reason they wanted to incorporate into their own city.

In his ruling, Coady wrote that the motive of creating a new school district is an “admiral goal.”

“From the testimony, it appears this may still be accomplished by other means despite the misinformation they earlier received, which gave them the impression that a municipality was required to initiate the formation of a new school district,” Coady said in his ruling.

Regardless of which way Coady ruled, the losing side was expected to appeal to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.

Andrew Murrell, one of the St. George organizers, told WAFB-TV Tuesday afternoon that they are disappointed in the ruling and do indeed plan to appeal.

Opponents have argued that the boundaries of the proposed city of St. George were drawn to systematically exclude minorities. The judge ruled he did not find evidence of that.

“Plaintiffs failed to offer compelling evidence in support of their claim that the boundaries of St. George were purposely drawn in a racially discriminatory fashion.”

