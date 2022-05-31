Rain chances a little higher next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Increasing moisture moving inland from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to somewhat better rain chances today. Look for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon, with highs near 90 degrees. The threat of severe weather is minimal, but isolated heavy downpours are possible in any stronger storms. Heat index values will also be a bit higher today and could climb to around 100° in some areas.

Pinpoint forecast as of Tuesday, May 31. (WAFB)

No significant changes are expected into Wednesday, with a muggy morning giving way to a hot and somewhat humid afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 90s, with rain chances in the 30%-40% range. Once again, isolated heavier downpours are possible, but that’s pretty typical for the summer months.

Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, May 31. (WAFB)

Thursday trends a little drier before rain chances nudge a bit higher once again on Friday. Friday’s rain chances may get a boost from an approaching cold front. For now, we’ll go with a 30%-40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs again in the low 90s. The front may temporarily stall nearby on Saturday but should be a non-factor by Sunday.

From Sunday into early next week, high pressure will once again become the dominant feature in our weather. Daily rain chances will run 20% or less, and high temperatures could trend a bit hotter. While the 10-day outlook largely shows highs in the low 90s, some mid-90s are possible by the early to mid part of next week.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, May 31. (WAFB)

In the tropics, Hurricane Agatha made landfall on the Pacific side of Mexico on Monday. Its remnants are now inland and some of that energy could emerge in the southern Gulf of Mexico later this week.

Hi-res euro model for Friday, June 3. (WAFB)

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. (WAFB)

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight this area, showing a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days. Regardless of development or not, the low-pressure area is likely to track east-northeast toward Florida and is not expected to threaten Louisiana. One other note -- should the Gulf system become a tropical storm, it would be named Alex.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.