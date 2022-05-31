Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Plaquemines Parish deputy seriously injured after being struck by ATV

A Plaquemines Parish deputy sheriff was seriously injured Tuesday (May 31) after being struck...
A Plaquemines Parish deputy sheriff was seriously injured Tuesday (May 31) after being struck by a four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle he was attempting to stop for reckless driving, officials said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Plaquemines Parish deputy sheriff was seriously injured Tuesday (May 31) after being struck by a four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle he was attempting to stop for reckless driving, officials said.

The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in serious condition, agency spokesman Lt. Chaun Domingue told Fox 8. The driver of the ATV was in custody and is expected to be booked with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, as he allegedly struck the deputy deliberately with the vehicle.

Domingue said the deputy was responding to reports of reckless driving by a pair of four-wheeled ATVs, and was attempted to stop them by laying down spike strips near the Woodland Bridge that connects Plaquemines Parish to Algiers and Orleans Parish when he was struck.

Traffic has been diverted away from the Woodland Bridge since the incident occurred around 7:15 a.m.

Louisiana State Police are on scene and will assume control of the investigation, Domingue said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Uber and Lyft do’s and don’ts for safe rides
Baton Rouge Police Department
Teenager shot overnight, police say
COVID aftermath destroys the heart!
COVID aftermath destroys the heart!
Heat index forecast for Tuesday, May 31.
Rain chances a little higher next couple of days