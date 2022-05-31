One year later, family mourns 1 year old who was shot and killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ja’Tyri Brown’s family has opened up a convenience store in her honor and to remind the public of her story.

A sea of pink crowds around the corner of Sherwood Street on Tuesday, May 31. They are here to remember the beauty of 1-year-old Ja’Tyri Unique Brown, a little girl taken too soon.

“I just want the families one of the ones who’ve stolen my baby. I just want them to know your family members may be in jail, but my baby is gone forever,” said grandmother Hope Provost.

Ja’Tyri was in the pool with her aunt at the Fairway View Apartments when she was shot. May 31 is not an easy day for the family, but they are hoping their story will bring more awareness. It’s why Precious Day, Ja’Tyri’s other grandmother, opened up a convenience store calling it Ja’Tyri One Stop and Deli.

Day explained, “I wanted to because I want to turn our pain to a purpose, that we have a purpose out here for my baby, and I want everybody to know that her name will stay alive through us and our family.”

The pink walls and store shelves are painted to reflect Ja’Tyri’s essence, but the family also hopes it serves as a reminder that violence does not have to be the answer.

“The community needs to come together. We need to come together as a unit to get our kids, not just my kids but other people’s kids to let them know that there are other things out here to do besides playing with guns,” added Provost.

The Brown Family plans to work on other businesses that will have Ja’Tyri’s name as well in the Baton Rouge area.

Baton Rouge police have made multiple arrests in this shooting so far, including juveniles and adults.

