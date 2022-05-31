Memorial Day fire displaces family in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A house fire on Monday, May 30 displaced three adults and seven children who were living on Helm Drive in Baton Rouge.

According to St. George Fire Protection District, firefighters responded just after 1 p.m. to a reported house fire in the 1900 block of Helm Drive.

They arrived to find heavy smoke showing and heavy fire exiting a bedroom window.

A spokesperson with the fire district said crews quickly pulled two attack lines and went to work to contain the fire.

Because of their aggressive tactics, the scene was declared under control within 20 minutes of the firefighters’ arrival, added the spokesperson.

Red Cross was called to assist the three adults and seven children who were displaced due to the damage.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

