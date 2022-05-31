Mayor-President Broome meets with EBR officials on hurricane preparedness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and officials with East Baton Rouge Parish discussed hurricane preparedness for the upcoming season.

With the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced as part of a State Homeland Security Program, federal grant funds were allocated to train and equip local emergency response personnel to better prepare for the upcoming hurricane season and to expand East Baton Rouge Parish’s core capabilities.

EBR Parish has enhanced and expanded the ability to rapidly respond to emergencies with the use of specialized technical rescue apparatuses. These specialized services provide each department with the capability to minimize injuries or loss of life while protecting the health, safety, and welfare of citizens.

“We all know firsthand that working together is necessary for the security and safety of East Baton Rouge Parish. The relationships we build and share with our local First Responders are the key in making every area of East Baton Rouge Parish a safe place. With the help of this grant, the safety and well-being of East Baton Rouge Parish residents will be amplified,” says Mayor-President Broome.

The amount of $108,022.00 grant dollars from the State Homeland Security Grant Program has been used to train and equip local emergency response personnel to respond to incidents such as water rescue, search and rescue, and structural collapse.

Additionally, the Department of Public Works is prepared for the 2022 Hurricane Season. All Departments have reviewed and updated their Hurricane checklists based on our prior hurricane experiences. Emergency contacts are in place and sandbag operations have been enhanced.

Since June 2021, 14.7 million pounds of debris have been removed from 54.3 miles of storm drain pipes and 20,000 cubic yards of debris removed from Bayou Manchac, which drains much of the southern half of East Baton Rouge.

“Significant progress has been made on cleaning and repair to our stormwater conveyance system and we expect it to perform as designed. We stand ready to respond to the needs of the residents in City-Parish during the 2022 Hurricane Season,” says Mayor Broome.

