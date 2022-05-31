Ask the Expert
Deputies seize 14 grams of fentanyl, 1.6 lbs. of meth & more in drug bust

LPSO arrest a Denham Springs man and seized 14 grams of fentanyl, and 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine.
LPSO arrest a Denham Springs man and seized 14 grams of fentanyl, and 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics team arrested a Denham Springs man and seized 14 grams of fentanyl, and 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, and over $2,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, they obtained a search warrant for a Denham Springs home located on Brown Road and arrested Frank Ward, 51, on two counts of possession with intent to distribute (PWITD) a schedule two drugs, two counts of PWITD a schedule three drug.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics team arrested Frank Ward and seized 14 grams...
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics team arrested Frank Ward and seized 14 grams of fentanyl, and 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

LPSO also seized 21 dosage units of buprenorphine hydrochloride, 11 ounces of raw steroid powder, 30 vials of raw steroid powder, 123 dosage units of gabapentin, digital weight scales, packaging materials, and a hand press.

Their investigation remains ongoing.

