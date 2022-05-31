Deputies seize 14 grams of fentanyl, 1.6 lbs. of meth & more in drug bust

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics team arrested a Denham Springs man and seized 14 grams of fentanyl, and 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, and over $2,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, they obtained a search warrant for a Denham Springs home located on Brown Road and arrested Frank Ward, 51, on two counts of possession with intent to distribute (PWITD) a schedule two drugs, two counts of PWITD a schedule three drug.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics team arrested Frank Ward and seized 14 grams of fentanyl, and 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

LPSO also seized 21 dosage units of buprenorphine hydrochloride, 11 ounces of raw steroid powder, 30 vials of raw steroid powder, 123 dosage units of gabapentin, digital weight scales, packaging materials, and a hand press.

Their investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.