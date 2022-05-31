Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LDWF license changes take effect June 1

Fishing
Fishing(Source: KSLA News 12)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is implementing a new fee structure for hunting and fishing licenses and boat registrations starting Wednesday, June 1.

One change that some seem to like is a license will now be valid for a year, instead of the current July 1 - June 30 year.

However, a change that many people aren’t happy about involves lifetime licenses. Officials said the resident lifetime fishing only ($300) and resident lifetime hunting only ($300) licenses will no longer be available. The new licenses will now cost $500 but will be a combo license for both hunting and fishing, officials added.

LDWF explained those who already have a lifetime fishing license will keep all of their privileges and gain the gear privileges associated with the recreational freshwater license and the recreational saltwater license but the license will not be converted into a hunting/fishing combo license. Those who have a resident lifetime hunting license will also keep their existing privileges but the license will not be converted into a hunting/fishing combo license, according to officials.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Catherine O’Neal named SEC Chief Medical Advisor
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers
LPSO arrest a Denham Springs man and seized 14 grams of fentanyl, and 1.6 pounds of...
Deputies seize 14 grams of fentanyl, 1.6 lbs. of meth & more in drug bust
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
APSO investigates deadly shooting in Donaldsonville