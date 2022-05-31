‘It’s just crimes of opportunity:’ Thieves even looking to steal power tools, lawn equipment as summer approaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One neighborhood in Denham Springs got hit by thieves overnight, and what they took is a reminder for everyone that crimes of opportunity come in a lot of different shapes and sizes.

Nobody likes petty criminals, especially Jill Johnson, who lives just off of Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

“I left my car unlocked with a brand new S10+ sitting in it, right clear as day. They didn’t take that,” she said.

Johnson’s surveillance cameras captured thieves rummaging through her yard early Monday morning, May 30.

“And these guys were coming into here opening this up, grabbing my power tools, and setting everything right here,” said Johnson.

It was all to try and snatch power tools and lawn equipment.

“You go to a garage sale, you go on Facebook marketplace, the main thing that’s in demand are power tools. So what would be the best thing that you would take are power tools,” she said.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” said J. Shannon Womack, Denham Springs Police Chief.

Chief Womack is even perplexed as to why.

“What it appears to be, is people are working on construction projects on their house, and leaving the property outside. And it’s just crimes of opportunity,” said Womack.

He says these crooks were allegedly looking for anything they could get their hands on in that neighborhood this morning.

“Power tools, generators, edgers, whatever people are leaving out,” he said.

For Johnson, some of the hundreds of dollars of tools that the pair of thieves tried to take were her late father’s, and some belong to her boyfriend, who uses them for his job.

“This is what they need day-in and day-out to provide for their family, to put a roof over their head, and these people are coming in and stealing from us,” said Johnson.

But besides locking things up this summer, there is a way you can help police if you’re found in a similar situation.

“Write down serial numbers on your items that have serial numbers, that helps us tremendously. Even if you have to leave one (item) outside, if you’ve got a serial number, we’ve got something to make us able to get your property back to you, when we do recover it,” said Chief Womack.

Johnson is just glad this time the thieves didn’t get away with it and everything was recovered.

“Everything’s getting put up,” she said.

Chief Womack says one of the suspects was arrested and given a summons, and charges could be pending for another suspect.

