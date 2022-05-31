Director of management and budget discusses gas prices, inflation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The price of gas is now more than four dollars a gallon in Louisiana.

“Well, I watch it a little bit closer than I used to. I travel a lot, so I plan my trips a little bit better,” Sandy Lemoine said.

As director of the office of management and budget, Shalanda Young works with the Biden Administration on the budget.

“The president is releasing, or authorized release of a million barrels a day from the strategic petroleum reserve. He is using every tool at his disposal to ensure that gas prices are brought down. Also, remember gas prices have increased substantially since Russian aggression in Ukraine, so we are faced with inflationary pressures just like every other economy in the world, made worse by Putin’s aggression overseas,” Young said.

But folks here are still feeling pressure at the pump.

“Diesel has gone up a lot. This is a diesel truck, so I plan my trips planned my day a little bit better; whereas beforehand, I really did not really care,” Lemoine said.

Young said the Biden Administration is doing what it can to help.

“People are feeling the pressures of increased prices and the president has a plan to deal with that, including legislation to bring down costs of childcare, healthcare. We’ve talked about gas prices, selling, and strategic petroleum reserve, and we have to keep our foot on the pedal is the president’s top economic priority to deal with inflation,” Young said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.