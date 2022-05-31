Chick-fil-A food trailer opens for lunch in Walker
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Chick-fil-A began serving the Walker community from its new food trailer on Tuesday, May 31.
According to Chick-fil-A Denham Springs, their food trailer will be parked in the Walker High School parking lot on Florida Boulevard Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The popular fast-food restaurant reports that customers can order its original chicken sandwich along with a few other menu items from its mobile food trailer.
