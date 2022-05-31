Catherine O’Neal named SEC Chief Medical Advisor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer for Our Lady of the Regional Medical Center has been named the SEC Chief Medical Advisor\ has been named the Southeastern Conference Chief Medical Advisor the conference announced on Tuesday, May 31.

She will serve as the primary medical liaison for SEC member institutions on matters related to student-athlete health and safety. O’Neal will continue in her role with OLOL.

“In this new role, Dr. O’Neal will continue to be a valuable resource for the SEC Office and our member institutions as we collaborate to provide world-class care for student-athletes and others around our athletics programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Dr. O’Neal has been a vital contributor in guiding the SEC through COVID-19 realities and throughout that process has gained the trust and respect of campus leaders.”

Dr. O’Neal will be responsible for facilitating the development of conference-wide medical initiatives and standards to ensure consistent policies related to physical health, mental health, and holistic wellness. She will provide guidance to the SEC on matters related to the health and safety of student-athletes; develop and introduce medical initiatives to promote physical health, mental health, and wellness.

In March 2020, Dr. O’Neal was appointed Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Prior to her current role, she served as the regional medical center’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention for 10 years.

