BRPD asks for help identifying burglary suspect

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a burglary suspect who...
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a burglary suspect who was photographed.(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify an alleged burglary suspect who was photographed.

Investigators believe the suspect is connected to a residential burglary that occurred in the 700 block of Ben Hur Road on April 22, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation should contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 344-STOP(7867), downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting their website. Callers will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

