Bridging the gap, helping students get back on track with the ACT/SAT

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders across Baton Rouge have noticed that students are behind on getting their ACT/SAT testing done.

Kris Cusanza, a Region Director at Sylvan Learning, said students are behind in getting their testing done. She said students usually take their test after the summer going into their junior year so they get a baseline score. But for a lot of students, that hasn’t happened yet. That’s why this June test is a big deal. It will allow students to see where they are and to get prepared for the high-stakes test.

“Call out to my juniors, sophomores, take the test now,” said Cusanza. “Don’t wait till senior year. Give yourself an opportunity to get that score early that you want so that your senior year you can focus on all of the other things that come about.”

Cusanza said the biggest way to prepare is to get familiar with the timing of the test. Make sure you’re comfortable with what that amount of time is. For example, you have about 36 seconds for a question in the English section. She said you have to answer them fast. It can be tough if you don’t know what that feels like.

“Some of the things that I’ve heard from students that I’ve worked with recently dealing with the ACT especially the things with the reading section, they feel like they’re running out of time,” said Cusanza. “You only have 35 minutes for the reading section, and that’s for passages, and some of them can be kind of tough. You have to find out what strategies work for you.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.