APSO investigates deadly shooting in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man on Monday, May 30.

APSO identified the victim as Cedrick Mumphrey, 37, of Donaldsonville.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said it happened on West Second Street a little before 11:45 p.m. He added responding deputies found Mumphrey outside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Mumphrey was taken to Prevost Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff’s office’s anonymous tip line from any cellular device or calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

