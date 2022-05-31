Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

APSO investigates deadly shooting in Donaldsonville

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man on Monday, May 30.

APSO identified the victim as Cedrick Mumphrey, 37, of Donaldsonville.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said it happened on West Second Street a little before 11:45 p.m. He added responding deputies found Mumphrey outside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Mumphrey was taken to Prevost Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff’s office’s anonymous tip line from any cellular device or calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Uber and Lyft do’s and don’ts for safe rides
A Plaquemines Parish deputy sheriff was seriously injured Tuesday (May 31) after being struck...
Plaquemines Parish deputy seriously injured after being struck by ATV
Baton Rouge Police Department
Teenager shot overnight, police say
COVID aftermath destroys the heart!
COVID aftermath destroys the heart!