1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting after Morris Jeff High graduation ceremony at Xavier University, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot -- one fatally -- Tuesday (May 31) outside a Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony that had just concluded at Xavier University, New Orleans police said.

NOPD Deputy Supt. Christopher Goodly said an “elderly woman” died from her wounds, and two male victims sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Goodly said at least three people have been detained for questioning but no arrests had been made as of 1:10 p.m.

Goodly said the incident began with an argument between two females in the parking lot, which escalated into guns being drawn and shots fired. The elderly woman struck was believed to be an innocent bystander.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside Convocation Center, used as the venue for numerous high school graduation ceremonies each spring. Witnesses told Fox 8 that a fight appeared to have broken out shortly after the graduation ceremony had ended, and then anywhere from 5-12 gunshots rang out.

This was at least the second high school graduation staged at Xavier to be marred by violence in the past 11 days. On May 20, a fight broke out during the Carver High graduation event, with witnesses capturing a wild fracas inside Convocation Center that involved attendees throwing punches and chairs.

The Carver High incident did not involve gunfire. But it happened the morning after three people were shot and a fourth injured at the May 19 graduation ceremony for Hammond High School at Southeastern Louisiana University on the Northshore.

Four people were wounded when gunfire broke out at a high school’s graduation on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus Thursday, May 19.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

