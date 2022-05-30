Ask the Expert
YOUR MONEY: Businesses offer Memorial Day discounts to veterans, active military members

(WILX)
By Liz Koh
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we honor the fallen on Memorial Day, many businesses are also honoring veterans and active service members by offering special discounts.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering a 10 percent discount online and in-stores to military members and first responders.

If you’re looking for new athletic shoes or apparel Adidas is offering 30 percent off online or in-store. You must be able to provide ID or show proof of being military personnel, a veteran, first responder, teacher, or medical professional.

Home Depot is giving active military members and veterans a daily 10 percent discount, both in stores and online, as long as you apply online. You can save up to $400 a year. This discount is also available to current spouses of service members who are enrolled in this program.

According to the Jiffy Lube website, the location on Coursey Boulevard is giving active duty, retired, and veteran military personnel 15 percent off services year-round.

If you’re looking to paint your home, Sherwin-Williams offers a 15 percent military discount to active duty, retired, and veterans and spouses year-round.

Finally, Walgreens is offering military members, veterans, and family members a 20 percent discount through the Memorial Day holiday. You must show proof of service to be eligible for the discount. Some restrictions may apply.

