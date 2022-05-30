Honoring the fallen this Memorial Day in the Capital City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Memorial Day, we remember our fallen soldiers who gave their lives. Monday, May 30, is about honoring the men and women who died while serving in the US military.

“Think about and reflect on the people over the years that have sacrificed and given their all for this nation,” said Lt. Col. Douglas Hillensbeck (Ret.) Army Guard. “They need to attend if possible the various Memorial Day services around the area. It’s important that our children, our grandchildren understand what Memorial Day is all about.”

Hillensbeck said Monday is about remembering and honoring the fallen and their families with our thoughts and prayers.

This Memorial Day, we remember our fallen military service members who gave their lives.

“We can honor our heroes, the sacrifices that they did to give us the freedoms that we have joy today in this country,” said Shelby Ballard, a retired veteran with the Ascension Parish Veterans Memorial Park. “A lot of people just don’t realize what Memorial Day itself is all about and people need to be educated from a young age of the sacrifices that people did commit to give us what we have today.”

This year, there are many ways to commemorate the holiday in the Capital City.

USS KIDD Veterans Museum will be open and Port Hudson National Cemetery is holding a ceremony at 11 a.m.

LSU is also holding a Memorial Day ceremony and luncheon.

LSU will honor its former students, faculty, and staff, as well as all veterans who have given their lives in service to their country. The LSU Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at noon on the Parade Ground at the LSU War Memorial. The “Ceremony in Silence” observance will include a wreath-laying ceremony and “Taps.” The event is open to the public.

The ceremony and the luncheon following are co-sponsored by LSU and Cadets of the Ole War Skule. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Charles A. “Chuck” Owen, who currently serves at State Representative from District 30, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon. Those attending the ceremony are also invited to the dutch-treat luncheon at the LSU Faculty Club. Veterans, family members and friends of area veterans, and state, local and university officials are invited to attend. The cost of the luncheon is $30 per person, and reservations are required. Those planning to attend the luncheon must RSVP as soon as possible.

To RSVP for the luncheon or obtain more information about the ceremony, contact Cadets of the Ole War Skule by email at cadets@lsu.edu or call 225-578-1860 or toll free at 1-866-SALUTES.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.