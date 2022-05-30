Unrestrained driver killed in crash on LA 22 in Maurepas

MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A Maurepas man died Monday afternoon after getting into a single-vehicle crash on La. 22 east of La. 16 in Livingston Parish.

Officials identified the victim as Michael Ray Holzheuser Jr., 49, of Maurepas.

According to Louisiana State Police, on Monday, May 30, Holzheuser was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram east on LA 22 when, for reasons still under investigation, the truck went off the road and hit a tree.

LSP Troop A responded to the crash shortly after noon.

Holzheuser died at the scene after sustaining deadly injuries during the crash. State police said he was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.