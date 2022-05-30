Ask the Expert
Southern falls 6-5 to Alabama St. in SWAC Championship

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Southern University battled against Alabama State for the SWAC title but came up just short.

The Jags fell 6-5 in 14 innings.

The two squads went back and forth all the way to the end but Southern just wasn’t able to get some momentum going.

Down two runs, with two runners on, Alabama State turned a double play, ending Southern’s run for a three-peat of the conference title.

