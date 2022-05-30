Southern falls 6-5 to Alabama St. in SWAC Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Southern University battled against Alabama State for the SWAC title but came up just short.

The Jags fell 6-5 in 14 innings.

The two squads went back and forth all the way to the end but Southern just wasn’t able to get some momentum going.

Down two runs, with two runners on, Alabama State turned a double play, ending Southern’s run for a three-peat of the conference title.

