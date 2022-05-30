Ask the Expert
Southeastern sent to the Auburn Regional to face the Tigers

By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will start their NCAA Tournament play facing the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn (37-19) is the No. 14 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Lions (30-29) secured their bid to an NCAA regional by beating McNeese State in the Southland Conference tournament championship game.

The other two teams in the regional, Florida State and UCLA, will meet in the other matchup at 11 a.m.

The Lions last made a regional in 2017.

