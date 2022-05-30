Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves Kenner man dead

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish early Monday, May 30, claimed the life of the driver.

Troopers said Michael Wisecarver, 32, of Kenner, died in the crash on LA 431 near Valentine Road in the Prairieville area around 1:30 a.m.

Sgt. Dustin Dwight with LSP said the investigation so far shows Wisecarver was headed south on LA 431 in a 2020 Ford F-150 when he lost control in a curve. He added the truck then hit a ditch embankment and flipped.

Investigators said Wisecarver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck during the crash.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a blood sample was taken from the driver and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

YOUR MONEY: Businesses offer Memorial Day discounts to veterans, active military members
Sun and Clouds
Dermatologist explains how have a sun safe summer
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional...
Rap mogul Master P announces daughter’s death on Instagram