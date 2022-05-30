Ask the Expert
Rap mogul Master P announces daughter’s death on Instagram

Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional...
Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional Instagram message posted Sunday night (May 29).(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional Instagram message posted Sunday night (May 29).

The cause of death was not disclosed, but Master P -- real name Percy Miller -- wrote, “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.”

Miller also wrote, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love and support. ... With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel”

People magazine identified Tytyana’s mother as Master P’s “ex,” Sonya C.

Master P’s son Romeo Miller also posted on Instagram about the death of his younger sister.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” the rapper previously known as Lil’ Romeo wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister.

“Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM”

