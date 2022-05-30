Prayer vigil held Saturday for Baton Rouge teen who went missing at Alabama beach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A prayer vigil was held this weekend for missing 14-year-old Tyreke Walker, who was swept into rough waters in Orange Beach, Ala. last weekend and has not been seen since.

Family members along with folks from the Orange Beach community came out to show their support on Saturday, May 28.

Walker had just finished 8th grade at McKinley Middle School and was headed to Liberty High next year.

“We were blessed that local community came out and helped us,” said Cantan Nguyen, Tyreke’s mom. “Pastor Fred asked two of his ministers to help lead in prayers. Mrs. Leslie and her husband came out to show local support. Mr. and Mrs. Carswell family who is in contact with the mayor came out to show support with some more locals. Family came in from Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, drove and flew in just for the vigil, and left the same day.”

His mom said the vigil ended with the group singing Charlie Puth’s song “See you again.”

The McKinley Middle community will host a butterfly release for Walker in Baton Rouge on Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m. It will take place at Brooks Park, which is directly across the street from the school.

