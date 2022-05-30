Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU sent to the Hattiesburg Regional to face Kennesaw State

LSU head coach Jay Johnson leads the Tigers into the postseason in his first year in Baton Rouge.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson leads the Tigers into the postseason in his first year in Baton Rouge.(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC Photo)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers “Road to Omaha” will start at the Hattiesburg Regional.

LSU will open their NCAA Tournament play against Kennesaw State (35-26).

The Owls play in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The other two teams in the regional, Southern Miss (43-16) and Army (31-23), will meet in the other matchup.

The Hattiesburg Regional winner will face the Coral Gables winner. Miami is the No. 6 overall seed in that regional.

LSU enters the tourney with a 38-20 record. Kentucky knocked out the Tigers in the SEC Tournament.

Last year, Tennessee knocked out LSU in the NCAA super regionals.

LSU last won a national title in baseball back in 2009. Overall, LSU owns six national titles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

LSU outfielder Josh Pearson (39)
Pearson’s 5 hits, including HR, leads LSU to 11-6 win over Kentucky in SEC Tournament
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Weather pushes LSU’s SEC Tourney opener to Thursday night
LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU football to play all 4 Sept. games at night, 3 in Death Valley
LSU infielder Jacob Berry (14)
Jacob Berry, Dylan Crews named semifinalists for Golden Spikes Award